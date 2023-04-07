Wesley is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs 50 pounds and is fully vetted. Wesley would thrive as a member of an active family – he is very energetic and playful but also wants to be a lap dog. This handsome guy is very intelligent and great with kids. He loves to take walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Best of all, Wesley is house trained. Wesley will go home with a starter kit of food, a bed, collar, leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Wesley call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.