The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of the man arrested in a fatal hit-and-run accident from last Friday.
James Martin Morris, 57, of Pittsburg, was charged with criminally negligent homicide, DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said.
Morris was taken into custody at 7 p.m. Wednesday night and is in the Upshur County Jail.
The hit-and-run wreck killed Frederick Fountain, 38, of Irving. Fountain was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he later died. DPS said Morris left the scene after the wreck that occurred three miles north of Gilmer.
Morris was the (alleged) driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup was driving north on US Highway 271 North in the inside lane when the driver made an unsafe lane change. The pickup struck a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, making the Ford cross into the southbound lanes of traffic, according to DPS.
The Ford was then struck by a 2019 Kenworth truck-tractor and trailer. Fountain was driving the Ford.
“We truly appreciate the support from the community as we continue to work toward the safety and protection of the citizens of Texas,” Dark said.
‑ John Anderson