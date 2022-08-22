Pilots who one day will conquer space first had to conquer the skies above Tyler during training this past week.
Randy Ball, a jet demonstration pilot, led the training at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport that's part of a future SpaceX mission.
SpaceX, founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, is an American spacecraft manufacturer, space launch provider and satellite communications company.
The 12 pilots who trained in Tyler will be part of SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission. The crew will conduct a spacewalk; support scientific research designed to advance human health on Earth and the understanding of human health during future long-duration spaceflights; and be the first to test laser-based communications in space, according to the company.
While Ball said he was not a part of the Polaris Dawn program and could not speak about its specifics, going forward, SpaceX will use aircraft for training astronauts under actual in-flight conditions that simulate common situations in space.
Pilots had to receive training be certified to maneuver aircraft in certain ways before being able to proceed with training for the Polaris Dawn mission.
In the training this past week in Tyler, Ball acted as a "checker" for the jet pilots. He reevaluated and certified pilots for maneuvers such as backflips.
“In aviation, in order to be able to fly upside down acrobatically — loops, rolls and so forth — you have to have an observation ride and be certified to do that safely by what … is called a checker, or somebody certified to do that, which in this case is me,” Ball said.
One jet used during training was a MIG 29-Fulcrum, which is used by Ukrainian pilots against the Russians, Ball said. The jet used at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is the only one in the world flying in civilian hands, he added.
Ball said for the training he had obtain what is called a "waived airspace" that allowed pilots who weren't yet certified to perform certain maneuvers.
Certification is important because “you don't want a new guy that says, ‘Oh, I’ve always wanted to do that’ go and drill a hole out here in the ground,” Ball said. “So we just kind of make sure everybody's safe; they can do it correctly and go from there.”
In all North America, Ball said there are only three to four people who can certify pilots on this level. That's why the SpaceX pilots had to come to Tyler, where Ball houses his aircraft.
Ball has more than 30 years of experience as a pilot and said he has been in thousands of airshow performances.