For over 20 years, jet demonstration pilot Randy Ball has housed his aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. This Friday, he will have a rare opportunity to showcase his jets for Tyler and East Texas at the inaugural Rose City Airfest benefitting CampV.
Ball recalled being a part of a Tyler air show in 2011, and after those 10 years, he can’t wait to return.
“I'm excited to let Tyler see all the airplanes coming into town, see both the Russian jets fly and the U.S. Air Force F-16s fly,” he said. “We've got a really good line-up. I think it's going to be a phenomenal evening. (It'll) kind of feel like Friday evening football.”
He flies jets for about 2.5 million people at airshows every year across North America. The pilot with over 30 years of experience loves teaching kids about aircraft and getting them excited about aviation.
The Rose City Airfest will be held at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. The event starts at 10 a.m. Friday and over 20 aerial performances, including Ball’s Russian MiG17, will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
“Normally, we fly the airplanes into Tyler, we work on them and we fly them right back out. This is a chance for us to fly for Tyler,” Ball said. “That's kind of cool for me too.”
Ball, who has flown over 42 different types of aircraft, said the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum recruited his team to move to Tyler in 2000. Since then, the airport has become home.
“They showed me the airport and I met the mayor and I met some city council members. I met the tower manager and the airport manager, etc. Later that year, we ended up moving our jets to Tyler (Regional) Pounds Airport and we've been there now for 21 years,” Ball said. “It's home for us now. We may be in Canada for an airshow, in Florida the next airshow, in Mexico one airshow, Connecticut, Michigan and back, but home for us is now Tyler.”
Ball is set to be one of the last performers and he will be demonstrating a full aerobatic routine in his Russian Mig-17, a high-subsonic fighter aircraft made in the USSR in 1952, with lots of afterburner flame at twilight. He explained the jet is the aircraft the U.S. flew against in the Vietnam War.
“It's a tight-turning aircraft and as a result it allows me to go fast close to the speed of sound, fly just above the ground and yet make incredibly tight turns around the Tyler airport,” he said.
Proceeds from the airshow will support East Texas veterans and CampV, a 20-acre campus in Tyler at 3212 W. Front St. CampV, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, offers resources and assistance for veterans, active service members, reserves and their family members.
Ball said he happy to see funding go toward CampV while also teaching and entertaining kids about aviation.
“Almost everybody I work with are veterans. It's so unique for our community to have an organization like CampV. Most do not,” Ball said. “We're very lucky to have that kind of organization in town, and they're still growing, building and developing their camp.”
Ball’s time inside an airplane dates back to when he was two weeks out of the hospital, and his father flew on a small plane to show off the latest grandkid.
His dad later taught him how to fly at 12 or 13 years old, and he earned his pilot's license. He worked his way up through the ranks to become an airline pilot as well.
In September 2019, he flew his 1,400th performance, almost three times more than any other jet fighter performer in U.S. history, Ball said.
Several years ago, the airline noticed how many airshows Ball participates in and officials thought presenting at airshows would be a better fit for him.
“I do fly passengers most weeks, but if I've got a series of airshows I get off from the airline and just go do the airshows,” he said, adding before COVID-19 his team was gone about 22 to 23 weekends a year performing across North America.
Ball said more people come to airshows than National Football League or National Basketball Association games. He called it great family time for kids to see airplanes and climb in.
“As a young kid, you're at an airshow and look up and see airplanes doing stuff you don't normally see like flying upside down and doing ballet in the sky. I was mesmerized, and I'm still mesmerized,” he said.
Ball’s looking forward to talking to young attendees to demonstrate aviation career opportunities, adding that’s probably the best paycheck he could ever get.
“I was that kid. I'm still that kid, I guess you could say. You just never know what kind of influence you may be over some young man or woman at an airshow. You could easily talk about keeping the grades good and all that sort of stuff,” Ball said. “It's another thing to go to a show and see the history of flying — see it, smell it, touch it and hear it. It just brings history alive. You can study about it in school and books all you want. But to see it in person, hear and watch it …, that's when you get truly inspired to hopefully grow up and do great things yourself.”
Ball noted his crew chief, Erin Kelley, who is from Van, travels around the United States and North America with him as a mechanic. She spent 16 years working on jets in the Navy, and now on weekends, she travels with Ball for airshows. She helps educate kids and serves as a role model as well.
He added the airshow will give people a chance to see special aircraft in person instead of on TV. He also encouraged parents to bring earplugs for kids.
“This opportunity has happened in East Texas in 10 years. So who knows how long it'll be for the next opportunity,” Ball said. “I hope that a large part of Tyler comes out and brings their kids and truly gets a treat on the Fourth of July weekend in Tyler, Texas.”
Tickets are available at rosecityairfest.com at $25 for an adult. Those who purchase an adult ticket until June 30 will get a free kids ticket, which includes ages 12 and under. After June 30, a kids ticket purchase becomes $5.