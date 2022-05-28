Over 300 students graduated from Whitehouse High School on Friday night.
Family and friends gathered at the Wildcat stadium to cheer on and support those who walked the stage and received their diploma.
“Tonight you begin your journey,” said Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran. “Commencement means beginning. This is the beginning of your journey and it will be defined by the choices that you make because in the end our lives are defined by our choices.”
“Tonight is your night to begin with good choices.”
Principal Joshua Garred said watching these students graduate was a “special situation.”
“Getting to have a front row seat watching you guys grow up over the last six years, develop into smart, kind, good looking graduates has been a joy,” Garred said.
In parting Garred said he wanted to leave students with two things: always be an “encourager” and a servant.
Valedictorian Riyan Charania and Salutatorian Abigail McGinnis also addressed their classmates during the ceremony.