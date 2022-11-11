A special Veterans Day program co-sponsored by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce Veteran’s Committee and the Veteran’s Service Committee of Tyler Economic Development Corporation was held Friday at the American Freedom Museum on the campus of The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
The event honored the men and women in uniform who served in the military.
The event included singing of patriotic songs by Brook Hill School students, the honoring of fallen soldiers, poetry, and remarks from local leaders including 20-year veteran LaRhonda Hamilton as well as tours of the museum.
Exhibits at the American Freedom Museum trace American military heritage with artifacts and equipment from the 1700s to the present including museum highlights such as a flag believed to be the last flag of the war captured by Confederate forces commanded by Colonel John S. "Rip" Ford at the Battle of Palmetto Ranch, Texas, on May 13, 1865 and U.S. Army Helicopter UH – 1D, 48th Assault Helicopter Company, Tail Number 65 – 09857.
The patriotic celebration was free and open to the public.
The American Freedom Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Visits on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday are by appointment only for groups of 15 or more.
For more information, visit the American Freedom Museum website.
Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph