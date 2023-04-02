Nearly 900 people laced up their running shoes Saturday morning to participate in the 12th Tyler Run for Autism.
“It has been such an amazing day,” said Leigh Ann Cook, marketing and vendor coordinator for Tyler Run for Autism. “We always have a really great turnout, but this was a sell-out event today. We are especially grateful for the vendors… they really brought their A-game today.”
With close to 3,000 people in attendance, from visiting vendors to those cheering runners on as they crossed the finish line, the run was another successful endeavor.
“Someone somewhere has or knows someone who has been impacted by autism in some form or another,” Cook said. “It’s so important to spread awareness to the community, to find ways to be inclusive and help families get the support they need.”
The race included a 1-mile family run, 5K run, and a 10K run.
Founded by parents of children with autism, Tyler Run for Autism raises funds to be donated to organizations who provide medical services to children with autism and to programs that generate community inclusion.
“Our goal is to branch out to people and invite community inclusion,” said Tyler Run for Autism founder Julie Tiller. “Specially to benefit our charity partner, Treatment and Learning Center.”
Treatment and Learning Center (TLC), a nonprofit clinic providing Applied Behavior Analysis to children from 18 months to 21 years of age. Donations are used to provide financial assistance to help children have access to critical developmental treatment.
“We have come such a long way,” Tiller said. “We had about 30 runners in our first year and we had nearly 900 this year. It’s absolutely amazing.”
The overall male winner in 5K was Ethan Martin, with a time of 17:43; the overall female winner in 5K was Laura Monsivais, with a time of 23.34; the overall male winner in 10K was Carlton Allen, with a time of 38:14; and the overall female winner in 10K was Amanda Erickson, with a time of 47:01.