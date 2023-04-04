Rice Elementary School students and brothers Jonah and Jeremiah Silverio were able to fulfill a life-long dream thanks to the Tyler community. 

Last summer, the boys attended a Real Madrid summer camp in Kansas where they were selected based on their performance for a chance to train with the Real Madrid team in Spain. Only a select few were chosen for the opportunity.

Now, thanks to funds raised by the community, the brothers are currently in Spain living out their dream.

To read the full story, click here. 

