Rice Elementary School students and brothers Jonah and Jeremiah Silverio were able to fulfill a life-long dream thanks to the Tyler community.
Last summer, the boys attended a Real Madrid summer camp in Kansas where they were selected based on their performance for a chance to train with the Real Madrid team in Spain. Only a select few were chosen for the opportunity.
Now, thanks to funds raised by the community, the brothers are currently in Spain living out their dream.
