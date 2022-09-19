The third annual East Texas Black Girl Magic kicked off with more than 45 vendors Saturday at The Glass Recreation Center in Tyler.
The fest is an annual free event for families and residents to share the accomplishments and achievements in the Black community.
“This event gives our community something to look forward to each year whether it’s shopping, socializing, dancing, eating or just coming out to celebrate,” said event organizer Shanice Canada. “It allows vendors to build clientele as well as put money in their pockets, and it allows the shoppers and community to be able to reach other small businesses instead of big corporations.”
The event also included various performances, a Boss Lady Panel, fashion show, Zumba demo and crowning of the East Texas Black Girl Magic Fest queen and junior queen.