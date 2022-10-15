About 70 local artists are featured in this year's Palette of Roses Art Show, held in conjunction with the Texas Rose Festival.

The Palette Of Roses Art League event at the Rose Garden Center will remain open to visitors until 4 p.m. today.

Diane Reis, president of the art league, said about 500 people had walked through Thursday to view all of the art. By the time the art show closes, she said she expects to see about 2,000 more visitors.

The turnout has been “awesome,” Reis said, adding it is extra special to see so many people taking interest in local art with this being the art league's 70th anniversary.

“What I keep hearing, because I talk to people as they come in throughout the day, they're like, ‘Oh my gosh, these are Tyler artists?’ So they're blown away by the talent that's represented, so that's exciting,” she said.

While looking at the art, visitors also can see pieces chosen by Texas Rose Festival Queen Molly Louise Berry and Tyler Mayor Don Warren as their favorites.

A majority of the pieces displayed also for sale, and a gift shop offers smaller pieces for sale.

Displays showcasing the league's history and commemorating members of the league who passed away are featured in the gift ship.

There also are multiple pieces displayed for auction that were donated. Funds raised from auctioning these pieces will go toward creating a scholarship fund, Reis said.

Live art demonstrations such as painting and jewelry-making also are being offered

The Palette of Roses Art Show “is a learning opportunity as well as coming to see art,” Reis said.