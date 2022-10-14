Hundreds of people gathered Thursday at the annual Celebration Luncheon for the Texas Rose Festival to honor past queens and others.
The annual luncheon was started 35 years ago by a group of “civic-minded” ladies, said Annette Findley, one of the chairs of the event. It was designed to honor the parents of the current Queen, the festival president and sponsors as well as welcome out-of-town visitors.
The 89th Rose Festival continues Friday with an afternoon and evening coronation; Saturday with the annual parade and more; and Sunday with an arts and crafts fair and more.
For a full shedule or to purchase tickets, visit www.texasrosefestival.com.