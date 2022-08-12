The Texas African American Museum reopened its doors Friday after Phase 1 of renovations.
People gathered at the museum for a ceremony followed by a tour of the revitalized facility.
The museum closed at the end of March and renovations lasted until about two weeks ago, TAAM Executive Director Gloria Washington said. Some of the renovations included redoing the ceiling, all new ceiling tiles, redoing lighting, adding new ceiling fans, bringing the restrooms up to ADA standards and painting.
