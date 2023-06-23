Summer is here and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q Pitmaster Spencer Carl is turning up the heat for all the barbecue lovers.
Carl, who has been mastering the grill for Stanley’s since September of 2019, says his day starts around 4:45 in the morning and doesn’t stop until the work is done.
“My normal day is about 10 hours; it’s supposed to end after 10 hours but that’s not always the case,” he said. “When you cook barbecue you kind of accept that you are here for as long as takes. Not to mention, you are at the mercy of the weather, and whatever that entails to be there making good food for people.”
The Longview native said it didn’t take long for him to realize barbecuing was a passion and something he wanted to pursue and take to the next level.
Prior to starting at Stanley’s, Carl trained under Pitmaster Jordan Jackson, who was Stanley’s previous pitmaster, at Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview.
