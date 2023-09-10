The downtown square was overflowing with creativity Saturday during the second annual Tyler Art Fest.
The event was created to showcase local artists, artisans and musicians in East Texas and beyond, according to artist and event co-chair Dace Kidd.
“Last year, we had 50 participant and just over 500 guests,” Kidd said. “This year we have 100 participants."
All downtown art studios, galleries and spaces were open during the festival with special performances and exhibitions.
