The Rusk Eagles played a home game against the Hudson Hornets on Tuesday.
The Eagles beat the Hornets 8-0 with senior pitcher JD Thompson on the mound.
Multimedia Journalist
Multimedia journalist Jessica Payne covers several counties in East Texas. In 2011, she left her hometown Houston for East Texas. In 2016, she left the 9-5 office routine to pursue a passion for sharing inspiring stories and engaging with the community.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.