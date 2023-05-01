April 30 was officially proclaimed Rose Sunday in Tyler.
The proclamation was read by Mayor Don Warren on Sunday at the Rose Garden Center as 90th Texas Rose Festival Queen Laura Elaine Bryan and her family hosted the annual Rose Sunday ceremony.
Rose Sunday is also hosted by City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, the Tyler Rose Museum and the Texas Rose Festival Association.
The service honors the industry that established Tyler as the Rose Capital of the Nation. Read the full story here.