The sold-out Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival had a bigger lineup than ever this year.
Attendees came out to the red bricks in downtown Tyler to see six bands, including headliner Robert Earl Keen who will be retiring from from touring later this year. Other artists in attendance were Wade Bowen, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops, Kylie Frey and William Beckmann.
Donald Thornton said this was his and his wife's second time to attend the festival. He said it was "awesome, we had a great time."
Having the COVID-19 restrictions relaxed and seeing everyone out enjoying themselves is exciting, Thornton said.
He said they tried lots of good barbecue along with listening to music.
"It's all about the food and it feels good to finally be out somewhere again," Thornton said.
The eighth-annual festival also included over 25 of some of the best barbecue joints in Texas.
The festival partnered with The Heart of Tyler Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing downtown Tyler. A portion of this year's proceeds are going toward supporting the revitalization of downtown.