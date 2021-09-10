PATH, a nonprofit known as People Attempting to Help, honored longtime volunteers with awards and thanked donors, board members and staff at its annual celebration luncheon.
Some of the services PATH provides include a food pantry, emergency utility, rent and mortgage assistance, basic medical services, long-term prescription assistance and a mentoring program.
First Presbyterian Church in Tyler received the Gertrude Windsor award, which is named in honor of the organization's founder, for the membership's service to helping PATH assist others.
In addition to the church, PATH also honored four longtime PATH volunteers and advocates for their service by naming them to the PATH emeritus board. Honorees for the recognition were Rosemary and Harold Beard, the Very Rev. ML Agnew and Cecil Ward.
Read the full story here.