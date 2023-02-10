The 2023 Smith County Youth Expo kicked off Wednesday at the Bullard ISD agricultural science facility.
During the multi-day expo, students compete with their market steers, heifers, barrows, lambs, goats, broilers, rabbits and various shop projects.
The expo will close out Friday afternoon with the Sale of Champions event at 2 p.m. when individuals and businesses will be able to auction projects in support of the students.
Animals include chickens, rabbits, pigs, steers, lambs and goats.
Approximately 295 projects were entered by more than 165 students from Arp, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Troup, Whitehouse, Winona, and Smith County 4-H.
Graduating seniors also have the opportunity to earn scholarships.
Since 2008, The Smith County Youth Expo has awarded more than 130 scholarships to deserving seniors.
Students gain valuable experience in the show ring to help them prepare for the Texas Major show, such as Houston, San Antonio, San Angelo and Fort Worth.