A group on Sunday gathered at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler to participate in a nationwide event drawing attention to the issue of veteran suicide.

The local Mission 22 National Awareness Walk took place at 2:22 Sunday, which is May 22, and participants walked 2.22 miles. The name Mission 22, a national group founded by veterans for veterans and their families, came from a campaign to raise awareness about the number of veteran suicides per day — 22, according to a study released in 2013 by the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.

 
 

