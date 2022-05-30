Hundreds gathered Monday in Tyler to honor "true heroes.”
Encircled in American flags, retired Maj. Gen. James K. “Red” Brown spoke during a Memorial Day ceremony at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home and said the day is often difficult for him because he struggles with how to honor the men and women who gave so much and who are no longer here.
We must recognize that these service members “are true heroes,” Brown said. “Not a basketball player, football player, baseball player, rock star — but these men and women who have worn the cloth of this nation.”
Brown said the best way to honor people who died in service of the country is through the way each of us live life.
“It's a great day to be in the company of people who believe in the service to this country and who believe that freedom is not and never will be free,” said Major General James Brown.
The ceremony included the placing of a wreath, a rider-less horse and bagpipe music.
The Rev. Francisco Maya said Memorial Day is a chance to remember men and women who left their homes to face “evil” that others “can’t begin to imagine.”
“Today we commemorate the fallen,” Maya said. “Where truly all gave some but some gave all.”
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said there is no way to completely thank the people who sacrificed and died for the country’s freedom.
“If words cannot repay the debt for these men and women, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with a vision that led them to battle and to vital sacrifice,” Smith said. “Our first obligation to them and ourselves is plain enough — the United States of America and the freedom for which it stands, the freedom for which they died, must endure and prosper.
“Their lives remind us that freedom is not bought cheaply. It has a cost. It imposes a burden.”