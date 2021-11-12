The Mary Tyler Chapter of NSDAR and CampV officials were joined by local dignitaries Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran for a ceremony to honor the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that included a 21-gun salute, moments of silence and a blessing of a "Never Forget" Garden.

