The Mary Tyler Chapter of NSDAR and CampV officials were joined by local dignitaries Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran for a ceremony to honor the 100th anniversary of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that included a 21-gun salute, moments of silence and a blessing of a "Never Forget" Garden.
PHOTOS: Local DAR celebrates Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, veterans' sacrifices
Zak Wellerman
Multimedia Journalist
I came to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in September 2019. I report on crime, courts, breaking news and various events in Tyler and East Texas.
