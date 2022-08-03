The Literary Council of Tyler hosted its 31st annual Corporate Spelling Bee on Tuesday at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.
Sixteen teams participated in this year's event. Brenda Korich and Mark Pierce, who were on Tyler Junior College's team, took home the trophy.
“This is a very unique event in town because you go to luncheons all the time that are fundraisers probably, but this gets the sponsors really engaged,” said Whitney Patterson, Literacy Council of Tyler executive director. “They pick their spellers, and they get really competitive with it.”
Each year, some participants dress according to the bee's theme, which this year was "Decades."