Gulf Coast Wing (GCW) of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is set to perform at this year’s Rose City Airfest this weekend.
The GCW will be bringing two aircraft to the show; the first being its 1943 T6/SNJ Texan advanced trainer and the second its Twin Beech.
Universally known as the “Pilot Maker” the T6 was the last stop in the aviator’s training regimen, after which he would move into his combat aircraft. Thousands of Texas airmen learned to fly for combat in the T6, and ours has true World War II service, as it was an instrument trainer in Pensacola during the last 18 months of the war.
Manufactured just after WWII, the Twin Beech transport is painted in crisp Navy markings as a tribute to naval officers in WWII. The twin-engine aircraft sports admiral’s stars and has been configured inside with contemporary VIP seating, so the whole family can fly together in this aircraft.
Both the 1943 T6/SNJ Texan advanced trainer and the Twin Beech are not only performing in the air show but we will be on the grounds and open for tours and public flights starting when gates open at 2:00 PM. Both aircraft will be available for Living History Flights all weekend long at Tyler Pounds airport.
(All photos courtesy of Kevin Hong, Gulf Coast Wing)