This week several communities have gone "blue for #22." Troup football player Cooper Reid, #22, suffered a severe brain injury during the school's homecoming game on Friday.
School districts all over East Texas including Chapel Hill, Arp, Bullard, Frankston, Jacksonville, Rusk, Alto, and others along with community businesses and residents showed their support for the high school junior by wearing blue, the color nationally associated with brain injury awareness.
Various fundraisers are being held to help the Reid family. Goal Life Nutrition in Troup and Rose City Nutrition in Tyler are selling a special blue drink with part of the proceeds benefitting the family. T-shirts are also being sold by the school.
Reid remains hospitalized as of Tuesday.