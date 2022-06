People gathered in downtown Tyler Friday afternoon in protest of the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

The United States Supreme Court ruled to reverse nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion and leave restrictions up to the states.

The high court ruled 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade in an opinion released Friday. The decision was expected after a draft opinion was leaked in May.

Another protest is planned for 10 a.m. Sunday at the downtown square.