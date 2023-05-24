The Tyler community has joined a global movement that aims at raising money and awareness to men’s physical and mental health.
Tyler resident Pedro Tamez learned about the event from a local motorcycle rider who had participated in a DGR event in another large metropolitan area.
“I wanted to sign up to ride in the 2021 event but did not see the option to participate in Tyler, so I reached out to the global organizers and asked what we needed to do to have an official DGR event locally,” said Tamez. “They eventually replied that they thought it would be good to have an official Tyler DGR event. They asked if I would be interested in becoming the host, and I gladly accepted.”