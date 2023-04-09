Easter vibes were in the air at the Craft and Trade Show founded by Anthony and Melva Gordon. The event took place at Bergfeld Park on Saturday.
The trade show began in Gladewater in 2016 as a way for the couple to help other small businesses.
“I started hosting because I have a small business in doing crafts so I decided to host to help small businesses,” Melva Gordon said. “We started off with about 25 to 30 vendors when we started at the rodeo grounds in Gladewater in 2016.”
Gordon said it made sense to incorporate the Easter celebration during the event by including an Easter egg hunt.
The event also included vendors, music, food, and more.