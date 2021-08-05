Dozens of people, including city of Tyler officials and community members, gathered to see the demolition of Harvey Convention Center begin on Wednesday afternoon.
Present and past city of Tyler leaders hosted a ceremony and donned their hard hats to make the first whacks at the longstanding building. A construction vehicle then began taking down the wall.
The demolition is one of the first steps in constructing the new Tyler Rose Complex, a roughly $28 million project with a master plan that began in 2016. Plans for the complex were unveiled in 2019.
