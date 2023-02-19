In celebration of American Heart Month, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler put on a fashion show at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler to raise awareness about heart disease.
top story
PHOTOS: Christus 'Women with Heart' fashion show
- By Symone Sheppard Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance
-
-
- Comments
Trending Topics
-
First UT Tyler soccer coach Kenny Jones still leading Patriots after more than 20 years
-
Shaping the face of Tyler: Bergfeld Center celebrates more than seven decades of serving East Texas
-
Tyler ISD seniors awarded with scholarship from UT Tyler, admitted into honors college
-
U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran visits Tyler, addresses legislative priorities
-
Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler receives coveted Magnet recognition