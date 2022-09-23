Members of the Reid family hold up signs from the outdoor garden of Ornelas Tower in Tyler on Thursday. A candlelight vigil was held for Troup junior Cooper Reid who was seriously injured in a football game earlier this month.
Shawna Driggers of the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce bows her head in prayer while attending a candlelight vigil for Cooper Reid on Thursday. Reid suffered a severe head injury during the Troup homecoming football game on Sept. 9.
Fellow Troup High School students gather at Northpark Medica Plaza parking garage on Thursday wearing t-shirt in support of Cooper Reid. Reid, #22, was severely injured in a football game and remains at Christus Hospital in Tyler.
Close Reid family friend Mandi Braswell lifts her hands in prayer at a candlelight vigil held on Thursday for Cooper Reid. Reid suffered a severe head injury during a homecoming football game on Sept. 9.