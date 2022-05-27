More than 180 students received their diplomas Friday night during the Bullard High School graduation ceremony.
Hannah Marr, who graduated valedictorian and plans to attend the University of Arkansas, said each student is free to create their own masterpiece.
"While we may not all be Picassos, as we graduate tonight, we will have the opportunity to create a new masterpiece for our lives," she said. "We will have the ability to pick out the meaning of our color palettes and our psychological motivators for the process of our finished paintings.
"Although we use the same three primary colors to paint our portraits, we each have the freedom to define the colors of our lives."
Principal Kevin Blain said the class of 2022 is truly special.
"The graduating class of 2022 is truly a special one for Bullard High School. We have 29 amazing graduates who are children of Bullard ISD employees,” he said. “The class of 2022 has led BHS to a new level of success, both in extracurricular achievement and academic performance. BHS is thankful for being blessed with such an amazing group of students and families."