Local artist Odessa Helm is brightening East Texas one mural at a time.
Helm said she has loved art for as long as she can remember and is particularly drawn to art in public spaces.
“I absolutely love public art. It can make such an impact on your mood for the day. I love the idea that just adding a mural to a wall can make someone stop and enjoy the moment,” Helm said. “That is what keeps me coming back to the public art space. Public art is what can define a town or business. It can enhance the culture and identity in such an impactful way.”
You can see Helm’s work at places such as Visit Tyler, Woldert Park, The Foundry, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Golden Parks as well as places in Palestine, Bullard, Jacksonville, and Rusk with more mural coming soon.
To read the full article, click here.