Dozens of East Texans have reported seeing a fireball that lit up the sky late Sunday night.
Sightings have been reported in Tyler, Bullard, Ben Wheeler, Big Sandy, Arp, Carthage and other areas as well, according to the American Meteor Society.
AMS states that a fireball is another term for a very bright meteor. Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day, but most of these fall over oceans and uninhabited regions. Fireballs at night are rarely spotted due to the limited number of people out to see them.
Chris Lennon, of Bullard, shared a video of the fireball as it moved across the sky using a camera from his driveway. A similar video was also captured in the Carthage area.
Davey Jones told the Tyler Paper he was traveling north on Golden Road in Tyler when he saw a bright electric blue flash and spark in the sky. He then saw several lights that appeared to head east and disappeared quickly.
"At first, I thought a transformer had blown, but the speeding lights made me worry a plane or helicopter was crashing," Jones said. "At that point, my friend spoke out, "meteor!" It was absolutely a meteor - my mind had only raced to other conclusions. One doesn't really expect to see a meteor burst into fragments, you know."
The AMS website said on Monday that it has received 149 reports about a fireball seen over Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Missouri and Oklahoma around 9 p.m. Sunday. People are able to submit entries describing their sightings of the fireball at fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo/report_intro.
In some of the submissions to AMS, people described what they saw to the meteor society using their first name and last initial.
Casey S. in Tyler said that about eight minutes after seeing the fireball, there was a "boom sound" and "it was surreal."
Richard D. in Tyler told AMS the fireball caught his attention in his peripheral vision.
"It was already pretty dark out but there was no sound at all kind of reminded me of like a satellite when they break up when they enter the atmosphere," Richard said. "But I couldn't tell there was physical pieces of the fireball."
He added that the "flash happened right before it went out of view and there was no sound." He compared the flash to the way lightning lights up the sky.
Ron F. in Big Sandy said "the whole area lit up. It was amazing!"
