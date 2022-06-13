A Jacksonville single-family home built in 1932 that was recently turned into a hotel by a new owner has suffered severe damage in a fire that broke out early Sunday afternoon.
Neighbor Stephanie Mobley described the Hotel RITUAL fire as huge and devastating.
“It was unreal. There were just huge flames coming from the chimney. We walked down a little ways and by then there were people everywhere, crowding the street,” Mobley said. “They didn’t have it blocked off yet so cars were stopping, it was crazy. The flames were so big and there was smoke everywhere.”
The Jacksonville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
