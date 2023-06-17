It was a historic win for the American team at the 2023 Le Mans in France. Lance Fenton of Tyler and Kevin Madsen were the first cars to go around the track for the 100th anniversary of the iconic event and clench a victory in the Ligier European Series.
This was the duos second year competing in the Ligier European Series.
Fenton said the win is a dream come true.
“It feels as though a weight has been lifted from my soul. To receive such a strong validation in racing is something so many spend their life chasing,” he said. ‘There are only a few event and a few opportunities to become relevant as a race car driver, this is one of those events; after 30 years of trying it feels like I’m a race car driver.”
Motorsport Director at Ligier Automotive Frank Tiné said Ligier and the American team have truly become a love story.
“Lance and Kevin came last year for the first time and from that time, the love story between them and Ligier started,” he said. “They are passionate and really professional in their approach, it’s a great pleasure to have them in the championship and trust me, they did everything right to get this deserved win, showing everybody that thanks to the Sporting Regulations of the championship, the best AM line ups can fight for the overall win.”
“They can be proud of the fabulous job they’ve done, and that’s just the beginning,” Tiné added.
(Photos courtesy DPPI Images)