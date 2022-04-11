Tonight, Tylerite Fritz Hager III will perform on "American Idol" as one of its top 24 contestants.
Hager's performance at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii will air tonight and he hopes his East Texas supporters will vote for him as the competition moves on to public voting.
There are three ways for the public to vote for Hager after his performance tonight:
1. Go to americanidol.com/vote
2. In the American Idol App
3. Text (Hager’s voting number) to 21523 …. Hager’s voting number will be on screen during his performance.
You can vote up to 10 times on each voting method.
Hager said he is extremely grateful for the journey thus far and did not expect to make it to the Top 24.
"I want people to know that I am endlessly grateful, and that I am not taking any of this for granted. I wouldn’t be here without the support from my family and friends, and I wouldn’t be able to grow as much as I have without this crazy experience," Hager said. "I know it’s hard to believe and it’s such a cliché, but you really can do anything that you set your mind to. I didn’t believe it before all of this, but I believe it now.
"I’ve made so many friends here, I’ve gotten to write and sing with some of the best musicians I have ever met, and I have grown so much as a person and as an artist. I finally feel like I have permission to believe in myself, which is just such a great feeling."
“American Idol” will air on ABC at 7 p.m. tonight. Hager will be mentored by music artist Bebe Rexha.
Two people who do not receive enough votes from America will be voted off the competition.