Tylerite Fritz Hager III is competing on Season 20 of "American Idol."

View photos of his journey above.

For those who wish to support him as he competes for a spot in the final 3, there are three ways for the public to vote for Hager:

1. Go to americanidol.com/vote⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

2. In the American Idol App ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

3. Text (Hager’s voting number) to 21523⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣…. Hager’s voting number will be on screen during his performance.

You can vote up to 10 times on each voting method.

Hager previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph he is extremely grateful for the journey thus far.

"I want people to know that I am endlessly grateful, and that I am not taking any of this for granted. I wouldn’t be here without the support from my family and friends, and I wouldn’t be able to grow as much as I have without this crazy experience," Hager said in an interview with the Tyler Morning Telegraph after advancing to the top 24. "I know it’s hard to believe and it’s such a cliché, but you really can do anything that you set your mind to. I didn’t believe it before all of this, but I believe it now.

"I’ve made so many friends here, I’ve gotten to write and sing with some of the best musicians I have ever met, and I have grown so much as a person and as an artist. I finally feel like I have permission to believe in myself, which is just such a great feeling."