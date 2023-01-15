Bret Bradberry, left, owner of ReNew You Cryotherapy which was one of the vendors at the winter market, high fives participants as they begin the 5K hosted by F45 Training Legacy Trail, The Coco Bean and The Refinery Chiropractic on Saturday. Proceeds from the run/walk benefitted Tyler local Garrett Pendergast, who is battling brain cancer. In addition to the 5K, participants and attendees had the opportunity to browse through products offered by various local vendors. (Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph)