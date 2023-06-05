From Staff Reports
Members of the local LGBTQ+ community, advocates and supporters filled the downtown Tyler square on Sunday for the third annual Tyler Pride March.
Organizer Raynie Castañeda said the march was a time for allies and supporters to join the local LGBTQ+ community in both a celebration and a statement.
“We want to create a space in the community where people can feel safe and accepted, feel free to be themselves,” said Castañeda, who also owns The Fickle Witch. “It gets better every year.”
Marchers held signs with messages such as "Love Is Love," "You Can't Erase Us," "Love Wins," "You Can't Legislate Us Away," and more. Others carried colorful Pride flags.
June is celebrated as Pride Month to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots, according to the Library of Congress. It aims to uplift LGBTQ+ voices, celebrate them and advocate for support of their rights.
“This is an opportunity for Tyler as a whole to come together and celebrate,” Castañeda said in a previous interview with the Morning Telegraph.
In addition to the march, the event featured LGBTQ+ owned vendors, support services and drag show performances. The march was a half-mile from the square to Broadway Avenue and Front Street.
According to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), Texas has 53 anti-LGBTQ+ bills out of 491 bills in the United States. However, Castañeda has noticed some headway in acceptance in East Texas, and credits the bravery and determination of Tyler’s LGBTQ+ community.
“Progress has been slow but it’s there,” Castañeda said. “There are a lot more people who are becoming more accepting and open minded. Three or four years ago we wouldn’t have been able to do this but thanks to the local LGBTQ community who have been determined to be seen and heard, it’s been an amazing amount of progress here in East Texas.”