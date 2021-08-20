Several area football teams held their final dress-rehearsals Thursday before the dawn of the new season. The majority of teams are set to open their 2021 campaigns on Friday, August 27.
centerpiece
PHOTO GALLERY: Thursday's football scrimmages
Tags
Jessica Payne
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Topics
-
East Texas sheriff's investigator, family 'rocked' by COVID-19
-
Wade's Place celebrates 10 years of business
-
Police: Body found on North Broadway Avenue identified
-
NET Health: More COVID-19 cases in Smith County in August than last four months combined
-
Legacy defense shines in scrimmage against Marshall