Kevin East, CEO and president of Mentoring Alliance, encouraged attendees at Friday's 88th annual Texas Rose Festival Men’s Luncheon not to focus on building current kingdoms but instead on building future kings and queens. For more on the event, click here.
top story
PHOTO GALLERY: Texas Rose Festival Men's Luncheon
Maleri McHam
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today