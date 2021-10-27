Seniors and parents wiped tears from their eyes during Senior Night and the Lady Eagle’s last home game on Tuesday where they play Jasper and won 25 - 10, 25-7, 25-16.
Head coach Tonya Kelly said she was extremely proud of how well the girls played.
“The girls came out and played an unstoppable match. They were doing everything on the court to play their game.’ They were playing big on the net, digging every ball, and their communication was stellar. I'm so proud of this group and how well they played,” said Kelly.
The Rusk Lady Eagles are tied for second place and will be moving on to bi-district playoffs early next week.