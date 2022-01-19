Rusk falls to Jasper at home 77-38.
"The first quarter was phenomenal and we looked calm and precise. Then they started to pull ahead the second quarter and the girls on the floor became very random and rushed instead of doing their job and running the plays like they have been taught," said head coach Corinna Ford.
"They finally came back alive in the last few minutes of the game, again outscoring Jasper. Free Throws were costly with Jasper hitting 17 to our 9. I preach body position and closeouts all day every day and the girls were not executing the way I needed them to. We aren't giving up and we will continue to prepare for our next opponent."