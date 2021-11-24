The Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Bearkats on Tuesday at a home game in Rusk.
Rusk came out slow on both ends of the court. Offensively they only put up three points in the first quarter. The Lady Eagles stepped it up in the second half and outscored the Bearkats 24-22.
Head coach Corinna Ford fouls and lack of discipline cost her team the game.
“The bottom line is that fouls cost us the game. We were not disciplined on defense and that created too many fouls that Cushing was able to capitalize on, knocking down 18 free throws,” she said. “We will be going back to the drawing board in the coming weeks as we prepare for district and prevent another game like the one we played today.”