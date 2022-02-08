Rusk Lady Eagles defeated Carthage 56-55 at home on Tuesday and also celebrated Senior Night.
Head coach Corinna Ford said although she couldn't be at the game, she had complete confidence in her team.
"I knew they could do it. I have believed in them from day 1 and it took all season to put it together, but they played tonight like I always knew they could," said Ford. "I was not able to be there due to COVID, but I have the best assistant coaches in Alexys Hammett and Ashley Dethlefs, who stepped in tonight to lead them to this hard-fought win."
Ford has a special message for her seniors.
"I just want to thank them for sticking with the program this year. It hasn't always been easy, in fact, it has been down right difficult, but they hung in there and I'm so proud of them," she said. "Each one of them added value to this team. I first coached these girls as 8th graders five years ago and it has been a true blessing getting to be with them in their final season."