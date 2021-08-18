In an intense match that lasted over two hours, Rusk fell to Henderson at home on Tuesday. Check out photos from the match and read new Rusk volleyball head coach Tonya Kelly's recap below:
"In last nights game vs. Henderson, Rusk started off slow and didn't play well in the first set. The girls were off and were not communicating. We lost 25-13. We came out ready to play in the second set. The girls came together as a team. Sarah Boudreaux started us off with 2 Ace serves, Faith Long had several key assists. We fought to the end on that one winning 28-26.
The girls were fired up on the third set. Kaycee Johnson started us off with a kill, and Hadley Kelly with a crucial tip. We won that set 25-18. The fourth set was played hard, but lost 21-25. We came out in the fifth ready to play. Kaycee Johnson again on fire with several kills. Sarah Boudreaux also had an amazing dig, saving a ball and putting us ahead. We played all the way to the end, but lost 14-16. I asked the girls to come out and play as hard as they possibly could and leave nothing; they did just that. Kaycee Johnson was the kill leader with 14 kills and she also had 7 blocks. Faith Long was just behind her with 10 kills.
The girls played extremely hard and fought for every point. I'm very proud of each player for their efforts and never giving up. After a few pre-season games and a tournament, I feel very confident that this group will have an amazing season."
