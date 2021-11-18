Rusk held a community-wide pep rally on Thursday. The Eagles will travel to Waco on Friday to take on the Bellville Brahmas in the second round of the playoffs. See game information below.
Rusk (9-2) vs. Bellville (11-0)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; McLane Stadium, Waco
Notable
Rusk: QB Owen McCown (229 of 341, 3,078 yards, 34 TDs, 3 INT; 80 carries, 372 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Heston Kelly (109 catches, 1,144 yards, 10 TDs) … Elijah Ward (46 catches, 796 yards, 7TDs) … Aiden McCown (27 catches, 568 yards, 7 TDs; 100 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 INT, 3 FF) … LB Caleb Ferrara (127 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 TFL, 4 FF) … Nathaniel Yancey (127 tackles, 4 TFL)
Bellville: Richard Reese (171 carries, 1,955 yards, 31 TDs) … Robert Briggs (104 carries, 1,206 yards, 20 TDs; 18 catches, 411 yards, 7 TDs) … Tyler Fishbeck (158 tackles, 3 TFL, 5 FR) … Dillon Lyons (7 INT) … DJ Sanders (57 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks)
Did you know: Rusk has scored at least 48 points in its last three games … Bellville is averaging 51.8 points per game, and the Brahmas have allowed just 96 points all season with four shutouts … The Brahmas have attempted only 61 passes all season, and Briggs — a Utah State commit — has 18 of their 31 receptions … Sanders is a 6-4, 270-pound freshman … Reese is a three-star recruit committed to Baylor.
Last week: Rusk 49, Salado 42; Bellville 62, Orangefield 14
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Jasper or West Orange-Stark.
Recap written by sports writer Brandon Ogden.