Farmers markets are beginning to open up in the Tyler area, including the Whitehouse Farmers Market and the Rose City Farmers Market.
“I think it's great to have smaller farmers markets in each community,” said Gena Morrison, Whitehouse Farmers Market manager. “It's just a great way to meet people.”
The farmers market in Whitehouse first opened this past year with about six vendors, Morrison said. It's grown to more than 20.
Farmers markets are a great place to “connect the community” and sell items such as fresh vegetables, eggs, flowers, homemade jams and other products.
Rose City Farmers Market Director Rebecca Wilderness said the market is a place where people can know everything they are buying is locally grown and made.
“It's really nice to be outside with people that have the same vision for a healthy Tyler and a healthy Earth,” she said.
The Whitehouse Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 109 E. Main St.
The Rose city Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 302 S. Broadway Ave.
Other farmers markets that are set to open in May include the Tyler Farmers Market and the East Texas State Fair Farmers Market.