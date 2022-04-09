Sophia Cornelao came to the Easter egg hunt Saturday at Tyler's Bergfeld Park with a plan: “Look for where the least people are so I can get lots of eggs.”
Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to the egg hunt and a craft and trade show put on by the Creative Minds Initiative.
Sophia, 9, said this was her first big egg hunt. She always hunts eggs with her family but had never seen that many in one place before, she said.
Pricilla Palomares, 9, said Saturday also was her first time at an egg hunt with a lot of other people.
Both girls agreed that finding chocolate in their eggs was the goal.
“I want to find a golden egg with money or lots of candy,” Sophia said. “Or lots of Reese's because it's my favorite.”
Event planner Melva Gordon said being able to see the children run after eggs with a smile on their faces is her favorite part.
Along with the egg hunt, the event also featured vendors selling numerous items including clothes, jewelry, crafts, food and more.
Other egg hunts planned in Tyler are:
Easter Egg Hunt, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. Includes prizes, egg hunt, games. Baskets are available for purchase at the event. Information: www.luxuriouskidsconsignment.com .
City of Tyler Easter Egg Hunt, 6 to 8 p.m. April 14, Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364 W., Tyler. Includes face painting, inflatable obstacle course, food trucks. Information: Glass Recreation Center, (903) 595-7217.